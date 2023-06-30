At 97, grandma shares the secret of her long and joyful life

Shelby Hoefling asked the elderly woman, who is clearly full of vitality and joy, her secret to living to 97. Their conversation went viral.

What’s the secret to staying young in spirit and making it to almost a century? Instagrammer and Tiktoker Shelby Hoefling provides an important clue in one of her videos.

The interview

Earlier this year, she asked her grandmother (whom she calls Nanny) while recording with her cell phone, “How do you do you think you’ve lived to be 97? Like, how do you think you made it this many years?” “I don’t know, I don’t know,” the elderly woman replies.

The video shows us Nanny, looking quite fashionable, standing outside and savoring an ice cream with obvious pleasure. Meanwhile, she looks at her granddaughter (who is behind the camera) with bright and joyful eyes.

The elderly woman repeats, “I don’t know,” maybe because she herself is surprised to have reached such a significant age. “Because I’m naughty,” she says. “I eat sugar, I eat butter, I eat things that I should not eat and I have all my life!” she admits.

Her Instagrammer granddaughter is aware that there’s more to the story and wants her grandmother to say it on camera for her nearly 30k followers. That’s why she insists:

“Well, what do you think is the secret? I know, people ask me and I tell them that you… You pray a lot, you have faith…”

Nanny nods: “I do have faith, yes…” (and continues eating the ice cream). And she adds, “…I cannot end my day without being grateful. I’d never take anything for granted.”

Her granddaughter reaffirms the idea: “So that’s probably the secret. That’s how you’ve lived to be 97.” But again her grandmother replies, “I don’t know…”

Hoefling continues with conviction, “Because you never end your day without being grateful. (…) You have a lot of gratitude in your heart.”

“Yes, I do. Really,” her grandmother admits.