Wednesday 12 July
Saint of the Day: St. John Gualbert
Dad in wheelchair helps daughter shine in ballet performance

little girl ballet dancer stage

Yuganov Konstantin | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 07/12/23

The moving performance shows how the father-daughter bond knows no limits.

A recent video captured the moment when a dad who uses a wheelchair was able to join in a father-daughter ballet dance … and the result was truly moving in so many ways.

In the short clip, three dads took to the stage alongside their very proud ballerina daughters. Although one of the fathers had limited mobility, he was still center-stage joining in moves that showed off his daughter’s graceful ballet skills and his impressive shoulder lifts.

What is particularly moving about the video is not just that all of the dancers got to perform with their dads, but the carefully choreographied moves enabled everyone on shine on stage.

The dance garnered many comments and “likes” online, with lots of fans pointing out what a beautiful demonstration of love this showed between the fathers and their daughters, and how important it is to remember that we’re all able to do things in our own unique ways.

