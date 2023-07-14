5 Delights I found watching ‘The Miracle Club’

The charming movie is out in theaters today, and here's why you might want to watch it.

With The Miracle Club hitting our screens today, July 14, the miraculous French town of Lourdes is very much on the Hollywood map.

The moving story is set in 1960s Ireland, where a group of women go on a pilgrimage, looking for miracles in the place where Our Lady appeared to Bernadette Soubirous in 1858. Through their journey the women discover the power of reconciliation, friendship, and love, all of which lead to miracles they didn’t ask for, and perhaps didn’t even know they needed.

While strictly speaking The Miracle Club is not a faith-based film, there are many beautiful messages throughout that might appeal to Catholics and non-Catholics alike. In particular here is what I loved about the film:

An exceptional cast of true character

The movie features some of Hollywood’s finest leading ladies, including Laura Linney from Ozark and The Truman Show, Misery’s Kathy Bates, and the indomitable Dame Maggie Smith, whom many will know from her recent performance as Dowager Lady Grantham in Downton Abbey.

Miracle Club also welcomes to our screens Agnes O’Casey — granddaughter of the esteemed Irish dramatist Sean O’Casey — who plays a mother devoted to finding a way to heal her non-verbal son.

The combination of all this talent leads to some hard-hitting performances that make the story have all the more impact. (And seeing 87-year-old Maggie Smith’s amazing performance can only inspire you to seize all of life’s opportunities!)

A reverence for the Catholic faith

In Irish Catholic homes you’ll always find religious statues, images, and rosary beads. And this is true in the homes featured in the movie. While you’ll certainly hear the odd “jaysus” that is so typical of the Irish faithful, there is nonetheless a respect for faith that is heartwarming.

A taste of yesteryear Ireland

For those of Irish origin, or who just appreciate all things Gaelic, the movie is a delight. You’ll be taken into the small homes of 1960s families in Dublin, listening to all the shenanigans of bustling households, and caught up in the lilt of Irish chatter.

Some powerful lessons

There are myriad lessons to glean from the movie — not only how friendships can fracture, evolve, and eventually heal, but also about the power of belief. Whether this is a belief in God and miracles, or in our friends, spouses, and children, the ability to believe in something other than ourselves shows how much we can achieve when we fully embrace and appreciate our loved ones.

To see the miracles of everyday life

Without giving away the plot, let’s just say that the miracles the women really needed in their lives were not necessarily the ones they looked for in Lourdes. Once you watch the movie, you’ll be reminded how God truly works in mysterious ways, and that sometimes we need to make an effort to find the miracles in our everyday lives.

(Some words of caution, along with a potential spoiler: the subject of a woman being coerced into having an abortion is central to the storyline. It is dealt with in a fairly discreet but emotional manner. As with many movies that deal with Catholicism, there are a few questionable interpretations of Church teachings. And as mentioned above, there’s a little blasphemy peppered throughout.)