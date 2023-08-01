Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
(Video) World Youth Day 2023 kicks off in Lisbon

John Touhey - published on 08/01/23

More than 354,000 pilgrims have registered for the event with up to a million expected to attend Sunday's closing Mass.

World Youth Days gather Catholic young people and other seekers from around the planet to join in prayer and celebration with the reigning pope.

This year’s Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal had to be delayed a year because of COVID, but with nearly 354,000 registered pilgrims, it’s clear that the event is back on track. 

Organizers expect 1 million young people to attend the closing Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on Sunday, with more nationalities being represented than ever before. The US has sent about 20,000 young people to Lisbon.

The Pope arrives in Portugal tomorrow, August 2. During his five-day trip, he will deliver eight speeches and two homilies. Displaying his great devotion to Mary, the Pope will also take time for a quick stop over in Fatima, on August 5.

Our Aleteia correspondents will have continuous updates throughout the week, so check back often.

