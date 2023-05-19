Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 19 May |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Raphaël Louis Rafiringa
Magnificat releases Pilgrim’s Guide for World Youth Day 2023

World Youth Day, 2016

Marcin Kadziolka | Shutterstock

J-P Mauro - published on 05/19/23

This 392-page booklet is a valuable resource to unite the world in Catholic prayer, whether you're attending WYD in Lisbon or following along from home.

Magnificat, the company that produces the most popular monthly Catholic prayer companion, is preparing to release the World Youth Day Pilgrim’s Booklet. The resource is geared toward those who are attending World Youth Day (WYD), which will take place in Lisbon in the first week of August 2023, as well as those who cannot make the trip, but would like to join the festivities in spirit from home. 

In its announcement, Magnificat noted that the booklet is a wonderful way to unite the world through prayer during the weeklong celebration of the Catholic Faith. Not only does the booklet contain valuable cultural guides to help attendees navigate the Mass in Portuguese, but it also includes various prayers and writings on the Catholic faith to keep participants engaged in WYD activities, with 392 pages of Catholic content.

The contents of the World Youth Day Pilgrim’s Booklet include: 

  • A brief presentation on Fatima and Portugal 
  • Pope Francis’ letter to WYD pilgrims 
  • World Youth Day Prayer for the United States, written by the USCCB 
  • Short biographies of WYD 2023 patron saints by the USCCB 
  • WYD spiritual and pastoral content composed by the USCCB and MAGNIFICAT 
  • Various spiritual articles about vocations, spiritual direction, confession, and prayer
  • MAGNIFICAT content (Prayer for Morning and Evening, daily Mass, meditation, life of saints) from Tuesday July 25 to Tuesday August 15, 2023 
  • Complines for each day of the week 
  • Small English/Portuguese glossary 
  • The Order of Mass in English and Portuguese

Individual copies of the WYD Pilgrim’s Booklet are affordably priced at $3.99, but there are several different tiers that offer discounts for buying in bulk. Small prayer groups sized 10-49 can get their copies for $2.99, while parishes with large groups planning to attend WYD or follow along from home can find even cheaper bulk options. More information on pricing can be found at the Magnificat website. 

Magnificat notes on its website that shipping of the WYD Pilgrim’s Booklet will begin on July 10, leaving plenty of time to order and receive your copy ahead of the 2023 WYD on August 1. 

Click here to learn more at Magnificat.

