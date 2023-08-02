Getting used to the cell phone and iPad and other devices took a little bit, but things are going well. However the charger is another story.

“Where’s my charger?”

This is a common phrase these days, but it’s not so long ago that it wasn’t even in our lexicon.

Currently we do just about everything remotely, and a vast majority of our activities are centered around our cell phones or our iPads. In order for these devices to function correctly and efficiently they need to be charged frequently. It is only when they are charged that they operate at maximum capacity.

Okay, getting used to the cell phone and iPad and other devices took a little bit, but things are going well. However the charger is another story. The charger plugs into an electrical outlet and has an opening into which the connecting cable is inserted. Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? But the reality is that there are many different types of chargers … and many different types of cables.

Unless your devices are all from the same manufacturer, the odds are that your charger and cables will not all be compatible. And even if they are from the same manufacturers, the connections may not be interchangeable on all the devices.

This is the situation I’ve been faced with on a daily basis. Plugging in has the potential of becoming quite a production. True, I’m not a morning person per se, but after saying my prayers in the morning and getting all ready, I usually disconnect my cell phone from the charger next to my bed and then head downstairs.

This is when things start to get really mucky, because the chargers get moved from outlet to outlet occasionally — so they aren’t always in the same place. This means that I am faced with finding the charger that’s compatible with my cell phone cable among all the other chargers. There’s one for the iPad, one for my phone, one for my husband’s phone, one for his tablet, one for my laptop and on and on. The worst part is, the day really can’t get started until all the proper connections have been made.

After one particularly confusing morning, I was exasperated, and heard myself muttering something like: “Oh for Heaven’s sake, why can’t I find the right charger?”

And then it struck me. I don’t have to look for the right charger to make the right connection and get the day started. That reference to Heaven reminded me that the perfect charger is always at my fingertips, because our Heavenly Father is the ultimate charger. Thanks for the reminder, Holy Spirit!

It is refreshing, and such a relief, knowing that I will never lose the most important charger of all, and that I can plug-in to His source of power and glory anytime. (And by the way, I also put labels on all the other chargers and cords!)

