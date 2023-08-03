(Video) Pope Francis greets pilgrims at World Youth Day 2023

“God’s heart beats uniquely for you,” Pope Francis told the joyful crowd of young pilgrims.

World Youth Day pilgrims continued participating in a variety of activities including trips to venerate the relics of St. Therese of Lisieux. The solemn and serene Church of St. Louis of the French has been filled with pilgrims, who often write down their intentions and leave them in front of the altar.

Today, everyone’s the attention was on the welcome ceremony, where Pope Francis made his first World Youth Day 2023 appearance.

It was a festive atmosphere with song, dance and a symbolic depiction of testimonies from young people that described the situation of the Church around the world and the many difficulties facing their generation.

“God’s heart beats uniquely for you,” Pope Francis told the joyful crowd.

He also encouraged them to “Always look at the horizon with your eyes, but look, above all, with your heart.”

