Friday 04 August |
Saint of the Day: St. John Vianney
Church
(Video) Pope Francis greets pilgrims at World Youth Day 2023

John Touhey - published on 08/03/23

“God’s heart beats uniquely for you,” Pope Francis told the joyful crowd of young pilgrims.

World Youth Day pilgrims continued participating in a variety of activities including trips to venerate the relics of St. Therese of Lisieux. The solemn and serene Church of St. Louis of the French has been filled with pilgrims, who often write down their intentions and leave them in front of the altar.

Today, everyone’s the attention was on the welcome ceremony, where Pope Francis made his first World Youth Day 2023 appearance.  

It was a festive atmosphere with song, dance and a symbolic depiction of testimonies from young people that described the situation of the Church around the world and the many difficulties facing their generation.

“God’s heart beats uniquely for you,” Pope Francis told the joyful crowd.

He also encouraged them to “Always look at the horizon with your eyes, but look, above all, with your heart.”

Our Aleteia correspondents will have continuous updates throughout the week, so check back often.

Group of young pilgrims at World Youth Day 2023, day two
Read more:(Video) Enthusiasm builds on day two of World Youth Day 2023
Article-on-St-Therese-Isabella-Carvalho-Theophane-article
Read more:Whole world visits St. Thérèse in Lisbon
Tags:
CatholicPope FrancisWorld Youth DayYouth
