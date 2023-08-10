A touching song of grief and faith from a Golden voice

When Anna Golden's friend lost her fiance suddenly, she was lost for words, but these lyrics say all that needs to be said: "Take it to Jesus."

The delays in musical releases due to the pandemic have left us with quite the backlog of fantastic Christian songs and Aleteia is determined to bring every one of them to our readers. Today, we’re listening to a powerful tune by the name of “Take it to Jesus,” released by Anna Golden, in 2022. Get your tissue box ready for this one, because the song is so full of emotion with a phenomenal vocal performance by Golden.

We assume that Anna’s surname refers to the “golden” quality of her voice. We rarely hear a singer who pays so much attention to dynamics – how loud or softly one sings – and the result is a touching piece, with lyrics that speak of the heart of grief and finding comfort in the Lord.

When your questions don’t have answers and you just can’t understand it

When your mind just won’t stop running and the tears just keep on coming

You don’t have to explain it

He hears you before you can speak

Come with me, let’s take it to Jesus

Anna sets an intimate atmosphere, singing along with an accompanying pianist who was supported with a lone cello that really drew the song together. When she begins singing, Golden’s voice is feather soft, reflective of the lyrics that reflect on not knowing what to say to comfort someone experiencing grief.

The song broadens considerably in the first chorus, at which point Anna shows off a strong belting voice with an incredibly flexible and effortless melisma. This is one of those songs that is so natural that it sounds familiar the first time it’s played, so much so that we had to check to make sure it wasn’t a cover. Anna Golden’s pure hearted song of faith, however, is as original as it can be, written by the singer herself.

In an interview she gave to Jubilee Cast, Anna explained that she wrote the song after a close friend lost her fiance. She noted that when people know you’re a music minister, they expect you to have all the answers, but in the face of her friend’s grief she was speechless. She said:

“I literally said to my friend, ‘I have nothing to say.’ The last thing you want to say is ‘God has a plan’ or give a specific scripture. We’re all so busy trying to figure out what to say and have the right answers, but nothing I can say can take away the pain you are feeling. All I can give you is Jesus.”

Golden went on to note that throughout the writing process she took extra care to ensure that the song validated her friend’s pain, while showing that there can be healing in time and placing one’s trust in Christ. She added:

“While this song is directly correlated to grief, the hardest emotion to console someone in, I really believe there is a power over this song. I wrote it to help guide my friend into the presence of God and I hope it does the same for others. It sings of Jesus, the most powerful friend we have.”

Learn more about Anna Golden’s excellent brand of Christian music at her official website. Then, follow her on YouTube to keep up with all her future releases.