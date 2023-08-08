This may be the best rendition of Psalm 91 we’ve ever heard

Victory Boyd is only 2 albums deep into her career, but her rendition of "Psalm 91" alone has us convinced she'll be a Christian music star.

We’ve been hearing the Psalms put to music for our entire lives, but rarely does the music ever fit the ancient poetry as well as on Victory Boyd’s stunning rendition of “Psalm 91.” Although it was released several years ago, its fresh sound is exciting in this unique 6-minute prayer.

Starting with a solemn repeating piano line, Boyd begins the hopeful melody with a soulful voice that sound like a cross between Ella Fitzgerald and Amy Winehouse. The construction of the melody is very jazzy, reciting the biblical lyrics faithfully and without abridgment. Rather than fitting the words to her melody, she alters her rhythms to encompass the text.

Boyd’s lilting song rises and falls to suit the subject matter impeccably. There’s so much emotion in her performance as she proclaims the safety and security that God provides for those of faith. Brimming with liturgical value, she breaks from singing halfway through to read the remaining passage of Psalm 91, before returning to her powerful refrain.

The entire piece is enchanting and would be as at home at a Mass as it would be in a concert of Christian music. It is a wonderful meditation that we hope will be transcribed and released to music ministers.

According to her bio on Famous Birthdays, Boyd got her start singing with her siblings on the streets of New York City under the name The Perfect Blend Group. Singing a cappella in Central Park or on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Boyd and her four brothers and four sisters consider themselves “veteran buskers,” “busking” being the term for when musicians play on the street for change.

A few years ago, Boyd performed for Jay-Z, who promptly signed her to his record label and produced her first EP, titled It’s A New Dawn, a reference to Nina Simone’s famed song “Feeling Good.” Now, in 2023, she’s released her second studio album, titled Glory Hour, a name she has adopted for her most recent tour. According to her website, that tour ends in September and by November she’ll be opening for Lauren Daigle as they make their way through Central and Western regions of the United States.

Learn more about Victory Boyd and what cities she’ll be performing in at her official website, and then follow her on YouTube to keep up with all of her future releases.