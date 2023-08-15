Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 15 August |
The Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

10 Baby names inspired by love that are perfect for a Catholic girl

Mother kisses newborn baby

Labutin.Art | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 08/15/23

These sweet monikers will suit your little angel and reflect the love you have for your new addition.

It’s very common and laudable for Catholics to name their children after an admired saint. If, however, you are searching for a name that captures the essence of the love surrounding your newborn, then there are some pretty options available.

These names not only have beautiful meanings but also carry a sense of love, hope, and spirituality, making them suitable choices for any Catholic girl:

1Cara

A Latin name meaning “beloved.” It reflects the love and cherished nature of a child in the eyes of her family and God.

2Esperanza

This name, which has Spanish origins, means “hope.” As love and hope often go hand in hand, this name signifies the love that brings optimism and faith.

Baby girl
PixieMe | Shutterstock

3Milagros

This Spanish name means “miracles,” which really is what your little bebé is! The name also speaks of the wondrous love and blessings a child brings into her family’s life.

4Renata

You could also take inspiration from this Latin name, which means “reborn” or “renewed.” Love has the power to transform lives and hearts, making this name a beautiful representation of the impact of love in our lives.

2288025849
Gabriela Insuratelu | Shutterstock

5Theodora

A Greek name meaning “gift of God.” As love is a divine gift, this name provides an important a reminder of the precious love a child represents, not only for her parents, but for those she will meet throughout her life.

6Felicity

This pretty name comes from the Latin meaning “happiness” or “joy.” Love is a source of deep joy, and this name celebrates the happiness a child brings to her loved ones.

baby girl
Eleonora_os | Shutterstock

7Aimee

Look to our Gallic friends for a little inspiration with this beautiful French name derived from the Latin “amatus,” meaning “loved.” This moniker highlights the central role of love in a child’s life, and is very sweet-sounding, too.

8Amira

This more unusual choice of name has Arabic origins, meaning “princess” or “commander.” It symbolizes the loving authority a child holds within her family, and is a reminder of how parenthood is a a privilege to work hard at.

baby girl
Amorn Suriyan | Shutterstock

9Carita

This is another beautiful name that stems from the Latin “caritas,” meaning “charity” or “love.” This name emphasizes the importance of love and compassion in one’s life and is slightly more unusual.

10Rafaela

A Spanish name derived from the Hebrew “Raphael,” meaning “God has healed.” Love has the power to heal and mend, making this name a representation of love’s transformative nature.

NEWBORN
Read more:12 Baby names for girls and boys that mean “life”
Marriage ring
Read more:6 Beautiful quotes on love by Irish authors as you prepare your wedding
Tags:
Baby namesCatholic LifestyleLove
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.