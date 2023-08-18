National Eucharistic Congress to run sacred art exhibition

Sacred artists of any age and skill level are welcome to submit their original works to this new exhibition focused on the Eucharist.

The National Eucharistic Congress is calling all sacred artists in the US to submit entries for a new Catholic art exhibition with the theme: “Do this in memory of me.” Selected works will be displayed at a traveling exhibition that will begin in the Spring of 2024. The exhibition organizers are accepting submissions of 2D art (painting, drawing, stained glass, relief works, etc.) and 3D works like sculptures or installations.

The new exhibition is the fruit of a partnership between the National Eucharistic Congress and St. Edmund’s Sacred Art Institute. The contest and exhibition are meant to answer the call of the National Eucharistic Congress for “God’s people to draw into a deeper intimacy with our Eucharistic Lord.” On the St. Edmund’s website, artists are given the following directions:

“Artwork should emphasize aspects of Truth and Beauty of the Faith. Executed in a manner worthy of the House of the Lord, depicting sound doctrine, inspired by Eucharistic elements of Biblical or private revelation of the Saints, the Blessed or Servants of God.”

Artists of any age and skill level are welcome to submit their entries for the exhibition, with the only requirement being that they live in the United States. A jury of sacred art experts from the institute will select which artworks will be accepted, and these will be featured in the roaming art show on the “regional/national level.”

While a full schedule of stops has yet to be released, organizers note that they will begin the exhibition in Mystic, Connecticut, and are in talks with the Museum at the Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center in New Haven, as well as other locations.

The exhibition has allocated over $3,000 in awards for works that are selected, with the first-place artwork earning $2,000. Artists can further make some money from the exhibition through print sales both online and from the official catalog, in which all selected works will be featured. Organizers note that the exhibition will take a 20% cut of sales in order to cover the costs of the show.

This is an invaluable opportunity for any Catholic artist, both amateur and professional, to have their works seen and contribute to the millennia-old tradition of Catholic sacred art. The deadline for submissions is January 25, with winners announced on February 10. There’s plenty of time to start and finish your submissions for this exhibition of fine sacred art focused on the Eucharist.

Visit the website of St. Edmund’s to learn the specific dimensional requirements and how to submit your entry.