St. Thomas Aquinas College scores highly in school ranking

The students of this Catholic college with campuses in California and New England are among the "happiest," "friendliest," and "most religious" in the United States.

As colleges and universities around the United States begin their Fall 2023 semesters, the Princeton Review has released its annual list of The Best 389 Colleges. The 2023 list included St. Thomas Aquinas College, which was rated very highly. At St. Thomas Aquinas College, the students were found to be among the “happiest,” “friendliest,” and “most religious” in the nation.

According to a press release, the Princeton Review gathers data through surveys of more than 165,000 students nationwide. The final annual list features about 14% of US 4-year programs in more than 2,000 undergraduate colleges and universities in the US. While the list does not place these 389 schools in ranked order, it does give them scores based on many aspects of the school, from the quality and availability of teachers to the friendliness of students, and more.

In St. Thomas Aquinas College’s case, the school’s scores made it to the top 10 in several categories. It was rated #3 for “Happiest Students,” #4 for “Most Religious Students,” #8 for “Friendliest Students,” and #9 for “Most Beautiful Campus.” Princeton Review notes that the rating of schools is solely based on student’s surveys, and schools cannot pay to be included among the “Best 389 Colleges.”

Rob Franek, editor-in-chief and lead author The Princeton Review’s The Best 389 Colleges, saluted the efforts of St. Thomas Aquinas to create a welcoming learning environment that led it to rank so highly. He said that he was “delighted to recommend it as an ideal choice for students searching for their ‘best-fit’ college.”

Overall, St. Thomas Aquinas College scored highly on Princeton Review’s scale, which takes into account a variety of factors. With a maximum possible score of 99, St. Thomas Aquinas College scored 91 in “Academics,” 93 for “Quality of Life,” and 98 for “Faculty Accessibility.” What’s more, the Catholic college was ranked at #2 on the Princeton Review’s short list of the top 25 financial aid programs in colleges.

Chris Weinkopf, Thomas Aquinas College’s executive director of college relations, expressed his gratitude to Princeton Review for highlighting the school’s highly rated offerings. He said:

“Yet especially noteworthy are the high marks it has given for the affordability of this education. Our founders pledged never to turn students away for reasons of financial need. More than 50 years later, our generous benefactors and dedicated Financial Aid officers continue to work hard to honor that pledge.”

