Big brother’s poem to sister with Down syndrome melts hearts

"The love, the laughs, the smiles, the truth." Take a moment to watch this testimony of love between siblings that gives us all a few vital lessons.

One of the benefits of social media is discovering posts that make our hearts sing. This was just the case when a video was shared on Twitter by March4LifeUK of a young boy, Gabriel, reading a poem about his little sister, Ruth.

Although siblings often bicker and drive each other nuts, this particular poem was one of love and understanding — a poem that highlighted all that was wonderful about his younger sister with Down syndrome.

And as Gabriel read the poem aloud in a clear, proud voice, younger sister Ruth was next to him, beaming with love.

While we won’t spoil the video, which you can see below, Gabriel does point something out that is important for us all to remember: having Down syndrome does not equate to be being a “burden.”

In fact, Gabriel’s poem also reminded us that there is much joy and laughter to be had from having a sibling with Down syndrome, a fact that isn’t celebrated enough.