Priest: this one simple gesture may solve vocations crisis

Fr. David Michael Moses shares his thoughts on how a key moment at Mass can affect a person's calling to a religious life.

Fr. David Michael Moses has been sharing his thoughts on his experience as a priest, and how we can be inspired in our everyday lives to deepen our own faith.

However, in his latest video the Fr. David Michael addressed an issue that the whole Catholic Church is having to face together: the shortage of priests.

He also proposes a possible solution.

In the short clip, Fr. David Michael talks about the dwindling numbers of priests in his hometown, despite the increase of Catholics. And as he points out, while Catholicism might be thriving, “there is no Eucharist without a priest.“

In looking for answers to the problem, the young pastor doesn’t believe social media is necessarily the answer — even though it’s a medium he uses to inspire his many followers.

Instead, Fr. David Michael is actually looking to parents to make a change.

An influence from day one

And he’s right in the sense that parents can influence and inspire their children from the very day they are born. Since kids emulate their parents, parenting, as with other vocations, demands us to be our very best at all times. (Please don’t worry, though. We’re only human and we’re allowed our off days!)

What is Fr. David Michael asking parents to do to help boost their child’s interest in a possible religious vocation?

We won’t spoil his answer, but it’s simple, requires little effort, and is something we should all aspire to do anyway.

Take a look at Fr. David Michael’s short video below. And feel free to share your thoughts on how we can solve the shortage of priests in the comments section.