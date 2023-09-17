Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 17 September
Saint of the Day: St. Hildegard of Bingen
Little Irish boy’s declaration of love for his “mammy” goes viral

keepupwithjacob TikTok | Shutterstock | Altered by Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/17/23

Young Jacob expresses his love for his mother in a way that will make your heart well and truly melt.

One of the ways Donna Whelan bonds with her son, Jacob, is by making little videos together. During the pandemic they made more, and shared them with their family and friends, according to Evoke.

However, since January 2022, Whelan has been sharing the videos on TikTok, where Jacob has notched up millions of followers. And when you look at the little boy, you can see why: Not only is Jacob endearing, he’s a total natural in front of the camera.

While the mother-son duo has shared a number of cute videos, there’s one in particular that really caught our eye.

In the short reel, Jacob is busy declaring his love for his “mammy.” It’s the sort of declaration that every mother would love to hear. And not only does he love her to the moon and back (although only temporarily), he also loves her to the North Pole and back — now that’s quite a schlep!

But in the video Jacob also raised a question that so many youngsters worry about: how long that love will last, and will it continue when she is “up” — Jacob’s interpretation of heaven.

@keepupwithjacob

Ahhh an unbreakable bond we have! How cute is he? ðŸ«¶ðŸ¥¹ðŸŒ™ ðŸŒš â™¾ï¸

â™¬ original sound – Donna Jacobs Mammy â˜˜ï¸

Take a few minutes to watch this adorable interaction, and think about reassuring your own children that your love will be eternal, even when you’re “up.”

LoveParentingSocial Media
