St. Kateri Tekakwitha is the star of a new graphic novel

Voyage Comics continues to bring Catholic figures to life with beautiful illustrations that would make the most seasoned Marvel artists envious.

Voyage Comics, the publisher that has previously illuminated the lives of Blessed Carlo Acutis and Servant of God Rose Hawthorne through high quality illustration, is back with a new graphic novel on the life of the first canonized Native American, Kateri Tekakwitha.

Titled Lily of the Mohawks – a nickname for Kateri that references her purity – the graphic novel follows the life of this 17th-century saint from early childhood to her death as a young woman.

Orphaned at a young age, St. Kateri was part of an Iroquois tribe who were displaced on several occasions by the French. A peace treaty between the Iroquois and France allowed Catholic missionaries to visit the Native tribes, and it was at that point that Kateri became enamored with the faith.

Author of Lily of the Mohawks and Founder of Voyage Comics Philip Kosloski places readers beside St. Kateri, accompanying her as she embarks upon her journey of faith that often puts her at odds with the culture of her tribe. This struggle would ultimately lead to St. Kateri fleeing in order to live in an entirely Christian community of Native Americans, where she devoted herself to Christ as a consecrated virgin.

Of the graphic novel, Kosloski told Aleteia:

“Voyage is proud to present a comic on the life of the first Native American saint! St. Kateri has inspired us with her courageous witness of faith under intense persecution. We also wanted to highlight the spiritual beauty that radiated throughout her life.”

The story of St. Kateri Tekakwitha is brought to life by artist Bruno Abdias, who is especially adept at drawing emotive facial expressions and the human form. Presented in full color pages, the Voyage Comic portrays the historical setting through beautifully constructed settings, from lush green forests where the Iroquois made their settlements, to the European-style towns of early colonial America.

Lily of the Mohawks is an epic tale that entertains while educating the reader about the life of this important Catholic saint. Voyage Comics even provides readers with some extra info, including an explanation of St. Kateri Tekakwitha’s moniker “Lily of the Mohawks,” and a prayer to the first Native American saint.

Visit Voyage Comics to learn more about Lily of the Mohawks, and order your copy today. While you’re there, take a browse through their other fine offerings of graphic novels that illuminate the lives of Catholic saints with gripping plots and phenomenal art.

