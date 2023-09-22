3 Celebrities who beat addiction with a little heavenly help

These actors openly shared how they battled addiction, and how God played an integral part in helping them heal.

Addiction comes in so many forms: from alcohol and substance abuse, to being overly attached to our smartphones. When these dependencies take over our lives they can be detrimental to our physical and mental health, but they can also affect those who love us.

Today there is a lot more support for those trying to battle their addictions, and there is a lot less stigma attached to them, too. And in part, this is thanks to people who openly share the issues they’ve had to contend with throughout their lives, allowing others to seek help and open up about their problems, too.

These three particular familiar faces didn’t just readily share their issues with addiction, but also credited God in their healing process.

Anthony Hopkins

The British film star has been sober for nearly half a century. The former atheist explained to The Christian Post how he reached out to God when “I was hell bent on destruction. And I just asked for a little bit of help, and suddenly, pow. It was just like, bingo. ”

The Two Popes actor also shared a most inspiring message on social media a few years ago that is still worth watching now: