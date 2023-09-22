Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 22 September
Saint of the Day: St. Sadalberga
3 Celebrities who beat addiction with a little heavenly help

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/22/23

These actors openly shared how they battled addiction, and how God played an integral part in helping them heal.

Addiction comes in so many forms: from alcohol and substance abuse, to being overly attached to our smartphones. When these dependencies take over our lives they can be detrimental to our physical and mental health, but they can also affect those who love us.

Today there is a lot more support for those trying to battle their addictions, and there is a lot less stigma attached to them, too. And in part, this is thanks to people who openly share the issues they’ve had to contend with throughout their lives, allowing others to seek help and open up about their problems, too.

These three particular familiar faces didn’t just readily share their issues with addiction, but also credited God in their healing process.

Anthony Hopkins

The British film star has been sober for nearly half a century. The former atheist explained to The Christian Post how he reached out to God when “I was hell bent on destruction. And I just asked for a little bit of help, and suddenly, pow. It was just like, bingo. ”

The Two Popes actor also shared a most inspiring message on social media a few years ago that is still worth watching now:

Danny Trejo

The actor recently credited God’s grace for keeping him sober over the last 55 years. The Desperado star was happy to share this important milestone on social media to inspire others on their own journey towards an addiction-free life.

Shia LaBeouf

The Padre Pio actor has openly discussed how his alcohol abuse led to many struggles in his life. He went into rehab in 2021 to deal with his issues, to try and heal, and to contend with the damage he’d done to others through his abusive behavior. Thanks to the time he spent in addressing his past, and playing the role of the Italian saint, LaBeouf went on to discover the joys of the Catholic faith and is planning on joining the Catholic Church soon.

