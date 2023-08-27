Actor Danny Trejo says God’s grace kept him sober 55 years

The 'Desperado' star's addiction to drugs and alcohol had deeply impacted his life, but this smile says it all!

Addiction is something that millions of people struggle with, often throughout their adult lives. Thankfully there is help out there to support those trying to cope with their dependencies. It still a condition that requires understanding, patience, and boundless determination, however.

While there can still be some stigma attached to the notion of addiction, there is definitely more openness to the problem these days, and this is thanks in large part to those who share their own struggles.

In the past we’ve shared how the veteran actor Anthony Hopkins struggled with alcoholism, and how faith played a huge part in his sobriety.

Now the actor Danny Trejo, known for his roles in Desperado, Con Air, and Spy Kids, has turned to social media to post how he has now been “clean and sober” for 55 years “by the grace of God.”