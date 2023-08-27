Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 27 August
Saint of the Day: St. Monica
Actor Danny Trejo says God’s grace kept him sober 55 years

Cerith Gardiner - published on 08/27/23

The 'Desperado' star's addiction to drugs and alcohol had deeply impacted his life, but this smile says it all!

Addiction is something that millions of people struggle with, often throughout their adult lives. Thankfully there is help out there to support those trying to cope with their dependencies. It still a condition that requires understanding, patience, and boundless determination, however.

While there can still be some stigma attached to the notion of addiction, there is definitely more openness to the problem these days, and this is thanks in large part to those who share their own struggles.

In the past we’ve shared how the veteran actor Anthony Hopkins struggled with alcoholism, and how faith played a huge part in his sobriety.

Now the actor Danny Trejo, known for his roles in Desperado, Con Air, and Spy Kids, has turned to social media to post how he has now been “clean and sober” for 55 years “by the grace of God.”

His short but powerful post is not just one of gratitude, but it also aims to inspire others on their own bumpy road through addiction. After all, it’s often by sharing our own weaknesses and struggles that people in a similar situation can feel inspired and reminded that they’re not alone.

