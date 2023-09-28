‘Journey to Bethlehem’: New Christmas musical in 2023

The movie promises an epic Christmas musical with a production to rival 'The Chosen' and the added value of choreographed musical performances.

A new live-action musical Christmas special is coming to theaters for a night of family fun. Titled Journey to Bethlehem,the movie will follow the story of the Nativity, from Mary and Joseph’s engagement until the birth of Jesus Christ.

Tickets are already on sale for the limited release, which will run exclusively in theaters on November 10, 2023.

The recently released trailer for the film shows off costumes and sets to rival The Chosen, with the added value of choreographed musical performances. Taking up the lead role of Mary is Fiona Palomo (Outer Banks), with Milo Manheim (Disney’s ZOMBIES series) playing her spouse, Joseph. The production drew in some serious star power with Antonio Banderas taking up the role of Herod, as well as the distinct vocal skills of Joel Smallbone of the famed Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY.

The entire show will benefit from the direction of Adam Anders, whose talented ear for music won him awards for his work on Glee and High School Musical. Of Journey to Bethlehem, Anders commented in a press release:

“I have had a dream to create a Christmas musical for years and to see it come to life with a stunning cast has exceeded every expectation,” said director Adam Anders. “We could not be more excited for this film to be a classic for years to come.”

Journey to Bethlehem is described as a “musical adventure for the entire family,” that includes classic Christmas melodies and brand new pop-styled holiday tunes written for the movie. This retelling of the greatest story ever told will weave humor with the dramatic nature of the Nativity story to create a unique entry to the collection of holiday classic movies, promising an “epic Christmas musical [that] is unlike any before it.”

This is the first musical released from Affirm Films, the Christian films label of Sony, and head of Affirm Films Rich Peluso expressed his excitement for the project:

“This is AFFIRM Films’ first musical in 17 years and over 65 films, and the opportunity to work with one of the most successful music producers and songwriters for our first outing has resulted in a film that far exceeds our expectations. We’re looking forward to sharing this accessible and amazing musical journey with audiences around the world.”

Visit the film’s official website to learn more about this upcoming holiday musical.