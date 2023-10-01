Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 01 October |
Saint of the Day: St. Thérèse of Lisieux
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope recommends Virgin Mary and St. Thérèse

2Mary-pope-therese-bigger.jpg

Composite AFP/Shutterstock

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/01/23

He calls us to experience "the beauty of praying the Rosary" and the little saint who is "the saint of confidence in ourselves."

After praying the midday Angelus on this first day of the month of the Rosary, and the feast day of St. Thérèse, Pope Francis recommended the intercession of these two powerful women.

October is traditionally dedicated both to the Rosary and to the missions, as the Holy Father noted.

“I urge everyone to experience the beauty of praying the Rosary, contemplating the mysteries of Christ with Mary and invoking her intercession for the needs of the Church and of the world,” he said.

In particular, he recommended praying for

peace in battered Ukraine and in all those lands wounded by war
the evangelization of peoples, and
the Synod of Bishops during this month in which the first Assembly on the theme of synodality in the Church takes place.

Favorite saint

Then the Pope noted the feast of his “favorite,” Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus, the Little Flower.

He referred to her as “the saint of confidence, the saint of confidence in ourselves.”

The Holy Father recalled that on the feast of her namesake, St. Teresa of Avila, on October 15, his apostolic exhortation on the Little Flower will be published.

“Let us pray to Saint Thérèse and to Our Lady: May Saint Thérèse help us have confidence and to work for the missions.”

Pope Francis stands by the relics of Saint Therese of Lisieux
Read more:10 Times Pope Francis spoke about St. Thérèse of Lisieux 
WEB2-POPE-FRANCIS-HAND-ROSARY-Antoine-Mekary-ALETEIA-AM_4007.jpg
Read more:Pope gives 3 reasons to pray Rosary
WEB3 ST THERESE OF LISIEUX TAKEN BY HER SISTER CELINE DRESSED AS JOAN OF ARC Archives du Carmel de Lisieux
Read more:Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tags:
Pope FrancisTherese of LisieuxVirgin Mary
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.