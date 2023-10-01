Pope recommends Virgin Mary and St. Thérèse

He calls us to experience "the beauty of praying the Rosary" and the little saint who is "the saint of confidence in ourselves."

After praying the midday Angelus on this first day of the month of the Rosary, and the feast day of St. Thérèse, Pope Francis recommended the intercession of these two powerful women.

October is traditionally dedicated both to the Rosary and to the missions, as the Holy Father noted.

“I urge everyone to experience the beauty of praying the Rosary, contemplating the mysteries of Christ with Mary and invoking her intercession for the needs of the Church and of the world,” he said.

In particular, he recommended praying for

peace in battered Ukraine and in all those lands wounded by war

the evangelization of peoples, and

the Synod of Bishops during this month in which the first Assembly on the theme of synodality in the Church takes place.

Favorite saint

Then the Pope noted the feast of his “favorite,” Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus, the Little Flower.

He referred to her as “the saint of confidence, the saint of confidence in ourselves.”

The Holy Father recalled that on the feast of her namesake, St. Teresa of Avila, on October 15, his apostolic exhortation on the Little Flower will be published.

“Let us pray to Saint Thérèse and to Our Lady: May Saint Thérèse help us have confidence and to work for the missions.”