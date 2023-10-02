(Video) Treasures from new St. Elizabeth Ann Seton museum

The Seton Shrine's Associate Program Director gives Aleteia readers a private tour, revealing some of the precious relics housed in their new $4 million museum.

Located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton preserves the place where Mother Seton founded the first community of religious women established in the United States.

Outside the Seton Shrine’s new museum and visitor’s center. John Touhey | Aleteia

Aleteia recently attended the grand opening of the Seton Shrine’s new $4 million museum. It tells the story of America’s first native-born saint through precious relics and interactive displays. Becca Cobell, the shrine’s Associate Program Director, gave Aleteia readers a personal tour of the museum’s three galleries. She showed us just a few of the many treasures awaiting visitors to this holy and inspiring destination.

For more information about new museum and visitor’s center, visit the Seton Shrine’s website.