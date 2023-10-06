Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 06 October |
Saint of the Day: St. Faith
Beautifully moving song about brother with Down syndrome

Still from video for John Paul Von Arx song "He's Different," about his little brother who has Down syndrome

John Paul Van Arx | YouTube

Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/06/23

A country singer has put pen to paper to share his feelings about his younger brother, who's "different."

Country singer John Paul Von Arx has recently released a video of a song he wrote about his younger brother Sam, who has Down syndrome.

The song, titled “He’s Different,” shares the story of Sam: From the moment his parents announced they were expecting, their concerns about their “different” baby, and all the differences that make him the wonderful person he is.

While the song in itself is a beautiful testimony of love and gratitude an older brother has for his younger sibling, the video is a delight to watch as we see the brothers and the wonderful bond that shines out between them.

Peaceful and free

In his comment the singer shared his motivation for writing the moving piece:

Hey y’all! With both this song and the music video, I want to bring hope to parents expecting a baby with Down syndrome and express my solidarity with families of people with special needs. Far too often, there is a stigma surrounding people with special needs and I want to combat and eliminate it and show their dignity to the world.

My brother Sam is the most peaceful and free person I know. I am thankful that he is different from me and am so grateful that I get to share his story. And … in doing so, I hope to share other families’ stories of having loved ones with special needs. Please join me in sharing this video/song with people in your circles who you know it would touch!”

He also dedicated the song to his parents, saying: “Thanks for the love you have for our family.”

If you have a few minutes, listen to the moving song. And in a bid to help Von Arx spread his message of hope, please share with friends and family so they, too, can be instrumental in reducing the stigma surrounding those who are deemed to be “different.”

