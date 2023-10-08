With the release of her new film 'Shelter in Solitude,' the actress, writer, and producer talks about practicing her faith while working in Hollywood.

If you don’t at first recognize the name, you’ll soon recognize the face of the actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan, who’s starred in hits such as Forrest Gump, Seinfeld, Daddy Day Care, and Men in Black.

However, what you might not know is the actress is a devout Catholic who is willing to reject lucrative roles if they go against her religious beliefs. As she shared with Fox News: “It’s cost me a fortune. But, that being said, I wouldn’t be able to sit with myself.”

As she discussed the bright lights of Hollywood, she added:

You have to be able to look in the mirror at yourself, and you have to be able to sleep. And like, who cares? It’s all so temporary. It doesn’t matter.”

But now the mom-of-three has picked up the perfect role for a film that she has also written and produced, the new feature-length movie Shelter in Solitude, which was released in movie theaters October 6.

Fallon Hogan went on to explain to Fox News how she came up with the idea for the movie:

“I’m lying in bed and this idea comes to me. It’s like having a dream, you’re like, ‘I better write this down.’ And I literally wrote it all in three weeks. I’m telling you, it flowed out of me. There’s people that say, ‘this had nothing to do with me,’ and I really feel that. Because I feel … it has a message for this time, where God must be so sad because we’ve gotten so off the mark …”

A faith-filled film

The film is touted as a drama/comedy and features the unlikely bond between a prisoner on death row, who has just over a week to live, and a prison guard who was once a country singer, played by Fallon Hogan.

Interestingly, the actress’ production company is a family venture that she began with her husband and three children. But she is not limiting herself to only work with Christians. As she pointed out: “My crew… they’re from all walks of life. Your actions should prove who you are.”

Film distributors AMC and Regal will be showing the movie in their theaters. And the devout Catholic had the joy of sharing a conversation she had with her atheist cinematographer and editors: