Celebrity tattoo artist baptized after renouncing witchcraft 

The ceremony comes a little over a year after the reality star publicly renounced her relationship with the occult and discarded her books on witchcraft.
Kat Von D, former LA Ink reality star and Hollywood tattoo artist whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg, made headlines recently when she shared a video of herself on Instagram being baptized. In the clip, she’s surrounded by friends and family in her Indiana community, where she relocated in 2020. Von D sings in the choir and at the end of the clip is dressed in a white robe while standing in a pool of water with her pastor. Angelic music fills the air as he baptizes her.