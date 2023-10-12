Celebrity tattoo artist baptized after renouncing witchcraft 

Kat Von D, former LA Ink reality star and Hollywood tattoo artist whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg, made headlines recently when she shared a video of herself on Instagram being baptized. In the clip, she’s surrounded by friends and family in her Indiana community, where she relocated in 2020. Von D sings in the choir and at the end of the clip is dressed in a white robe while standing in a pool of water with her pastor. Angelic music fills the air as he baptizes her.

“Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in obedience to his divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” the pastor said.

The ceremony comes a little over a year after the reality star publicly renounced her relationship with the occult and shared photos of her many discarded books on witchcraft, including several sets of tarot cards. She explained the decision on social media, as highlighted in Aleteia, in the summer of 2022.

“I got a lot of things wrong in my past,” the then 40-year-old reality TV star who grew up in Mexico as the child of Seventh Day Adventist missionaries humbly expressed to her 8.4 million followers. “I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers.”

This was not the first time Von D expressed remorse for past choices. She has been open about her journey to sobriety and in December 2020 shared a video of her “black out” tattoo, one to cover over other tattoos she now regrets: “They were landmarks of dark times,” she explained.

The public reaction to Von D’s many decisions to “seek love and light” has been overwhelmingly positive on social media. While lighthearted, the comments speak of powerful spiritual realities.

“The devil thought he had her, but Jesus said she is His!!!” one follower wrote of her recent baptism. Another commented, “So incredibly proud of you. Heaven is rejoicing. ‘Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is LIBERTY. But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the GLORY of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory just as by the Spirit of the Lord.’ 2 Cor 3:17-18.”