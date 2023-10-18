With family in Israel, Jonathan Roumie prays for peace

While in a small medieval Italian town for work, the star of 'The Chosen' felt called to pray with his YouTube prayer group of more than 7,000 Catholics.

Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus on The Chosen, shared a video of himself praying the Holy Rosary for the intention of peace in the Middle East. Roumie, who has been building a prayer group on YouTube since the days of the pandemic, invited everyone to pray along with him.

Just days after Hamas launched a brutal surprise attack against Israel, the actor was in a small medieval Italian town when he felt called to pray. The video begins with the camera aimed towards a lone street light, already glowing as the sun is beginning to set. Roumie looks a little distressed as he steps into the frame and begins to walk down the narrow Italian side streets, explaining:

“I’m in Europe, where the history comes from and I felt it in my heart last night and then today I felt called to pray. I’m going to pray the way I know how to pray and the way I’ve learned how to pray for the maximum amount of spiritual force,” he said as he held up a Rosary. “I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m gonna just keep walking and I’m gonna offer up today’s Rosary for all who are suffering in the Middle East, in Israel and Gaza. All the innocent victims that don’t deserve what they’re dealing with right now.”

He remarked that there are many cast members of The Chosen, himself included, who have ties to the Holy Land. He noted that he himself has family members who are in that region who are in “dire, dire situations.” He then led viewers through the prayers of the Holy Rosary.

Roumie did not cease in his prayers for almost an entire half hour, only pausing to briefly check if cars were coming before crossing streets. As he continues on his aimless prayer walk, the sky slowly darkens and street lights begin to illuminate his way. By the end, however, he admitted that he is “delirious,” and closed the Rosary as the streets started to fill up with the Italian nightlife. He told viewers:

“I encourage you to pray every day, pray the Rosary every day, pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet every day. Fast when you can, maybe once a week, if not more. Especially for those things that seem impossible, like the current situation … I’m honored and grateful to have such a powerful community of prayer warriors. You guys keep me humble, keep me encouraged, keep me inspired.” Roumie said. “There is evil in the world and St. Padre Pio always said ‘Hand me my weapon,’ referring to the Rosary, because it’s the strongest weapon we have.”

