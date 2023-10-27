Brazilian muralist’s work shares his story and his faith

That’s what he does today. But as a child, did anyone — including him — expect he would be making such beautiful works?

Life on the streets

His childhood on the outskirts of São Paolo, Brazil, was full of poverty, violence and discrimination. He overcame them starting when he was young by immersing himself in street art.

“I came from a simple place, with all the opportunities that were open to me in terms of crime, violence, drugs, and many other things,” Eduardo says in an interview. “But on the street I was always interested in art.” His first graffiti in the city was illegal. Today, however, he paints on the same walls — including church buildings — with the owners’ permission.

Today he’s one of the world’s most famous muralists, committed to spreading peace, supporting the poor or evangelizing. But not that long ago, Carlos Eduardo Fernandes Léo (now known as Kobra) was in a very difficult situation. He had a long history of illness, heavy metal poisoning, several stays in prison, and problems with alcohol.

Painting was always in his heart

Carlos didn’t go to art school. He simply loved painting and learned to do it on his own.

“This process of getting to where I am now was not easy. Everything was against me. There was no indication that I would be able to follow this path,” he recalls.

“Many of my friends who had talent took an easier path” of crime, he says. “They were successful at first, but ended up in prison or even dying,” he adds.

Despite the difficulties, Kobra carried painting in his heart and devoted himself to it with passion. This helped him experience the bright side of life when things were really hard for him. Despite the difficulties, he followed what he loved. On September 12, 2023, he wrote the following on Instagram about this stage of his life: “Do not despise humble beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the beginning of the work.”