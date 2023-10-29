Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 29 October |
Saint of the Day: St. Colman of Kilmacduagh
The most beautiful pumpkin carvings you’ll see this fall

Prolife pumpkin

Pro Life Brother

Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/29/23

With fall being the time to get carving, why not use these your pumpkins to convey a more positive message?

As it is the season for pumpkin carving, we wanted to share a few designs that carry an important message and show that the seasonal activity shouldn’t just be reserved for Halloween.

A recent post shared on Facebook shows the most adorable and creative pumpkin carving. However, the pumpkin doesn’t just look wonderful, it is also a great reminder to all of how precious life is.

The image, shared by Pro Life Brother, is one of a pair of pro-life carvings that the group has shared this fall. And they show us just how perfect a vegetable the humble pumpkin is to convey such a positive message.

As the image below shows, the beautiful light shining through the thin walls of the pumpkin is truly reminiscent of the glow we so often see of pictures of babies in the womb.

The second design seems a little trickier to carve, so it might be an option for those with deft hands and a lot of patience. Nonetheless, even trying to carve these designs into your own pumpkins might be a wonderful activity to do with your children this fall. Not only will it keep them busy, it will help them see the importance of life from the womb.

If you’ve enjoyed these beautiful images, you might want to check out the other photos the group has on their Facebook page. They’re not only creative, but a real pleasure to view.

Tags:
FaithFamilyPro-life
