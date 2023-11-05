Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 05 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Emeric
“In God’s name, I beg you to stop”: Pope to Israel, Palestine

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/05/23

Yes, let’s think of the children, of all the children affected by this war, as well as in Ukraine and by other conflicts: This is how their future is being killed

Pope Francis continues to beg for an end to war. After praying the midday Angelus this November 5, he had this to say:

I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and in Israel where many, many people have lost their lives. In God’s name, I beg you to stop: Cease using weapons! I hope that avenues will be pursued so that an escalation of the conflict might be absolutely avoided, so that the wounded can be rescued and help might get to the population of Gaza where the humanitarian situation is extremely serious. May the hostages be freed immediately. There are also many children among them – may they return to their families!

Yes, let’s think of the children, of all the children affected by this war, as well as in Ukraine and by other conflicts: this is how their future is being killed. Let us pray that there might be the strength to say, “enough.”

Pope FrancisWar
