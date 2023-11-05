Prayer for peace for countries involved in armed conflicts

Pray this prayer with faith and sincere commitment for the end of violence and the victory of love and justice.

The escalation of violence unleashed in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, urges us to pray for countries involved in armed conflicts and to try to welcome God’s peace into our own lives and radiate it around us.

To this end, we invite you to pray this prayer with us, full of faith and trust in God’s providence

Prayer for Peace

Dear Father in heaven, You created us out of love

and await us behind every event, great and small.

United in Christ with all our brothers and sisters

who are suffering from armed conflict today,

and knowing that we are “wrapped” in the mantle of Mary our Mother,

we stretch out our hands to welcome your peace. Have mercy on all those who have died

among countless attacks

and on their loved ones, on the wounded,

on those who have killed someone,

and on all the people suffering due to violence. We pray to you, Almighty God:

stop war and the use of weapons.

Give us your peace. Grant us the humility to recognize our littleness

and the wisdom to accept your love and your salvation,

which come to us through the cross and atonement. Disperse the evildoers

who sow violence, lies, and hatred in human hearts.

Send us your Holy Spirit, who awakens pity,

compassion, and forgiveness,

and enables us to unite as brothers and sisters for your glory. I place myself entirely at your disposal

so that you may use me along with others

to bring peace to the world.

Unite me to You, in what I feel and what I think,

in all that I am. Accept now my efforts and sacrifices

to empty myself of my selfish interests.

Fill my heart with your love

and make it be expressed in my eyes,

my words, my actions, my life. May I thus collaborate

in the spread of justice and love.

May I help you to foster reconciliation

and open the world to your eternal riches. Amen.

Some of the places suffering from war and violence for which we can pray concretely today are Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Mali, Libya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Colombia.