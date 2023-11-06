Pilgrims are welcome to venerate the relic at St. Rose of Lima Church, where it will help drive a new youth movement, the Carlo Acutis Apostolate.

A first-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis has arrived in the Diocese of Salt Lake City, where it will henceforth be housed and on display for veneration. The presence of this relic is intended to help drive a new youth campaign to inspire deeper faith practice in the younger generations.

According to Intermountain Catholic, a website of the diocese, the relic consists of three hairs from Blessed Carlo Acutis’ head, making it a first-class relic. In the Catholic Church there are three tiers of relics, with first-class relics being a piece of the body of a saint or blessed. Second-class relics are items that belonged to the saint, while third-class relics are items that the saint touched, or that were touched to first- or second-class relics.

The relic will be housed in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton. Father Gustavo Vidal, pastor of St. Rose of Lima, explained that the acquisition of the relic will aid the Carlo Acutis Apostolate. Launched in 2023, the Carlo Acutis Apostolate is a diocesan liturgical commission that aims to spur greater involvement of Catholic youth in the Church. The apostolate will also address the high youth suicide rate in America.

Fr. Vidal, who also serves as chairman of the Carlo Acutis Apostolate, commented:

“I’m going to say Acutis comes here to teach us that we all can have a friendship with Jesus, a real friendship where Jesus becomes all in our lives, especially the youth.” Fr. Vidal added, “His parents, despite being Catholics, were not particularly religious, but Acutis received communion at age seven and soon began attending Mass and praying before the Blessed Sacrament as often as possible, encouraging his parents to go to Mass with him.”

Initiated by Bishop Oscar A. Solis, of the Diocese of Salt Lake City, the Carlo Acutis Apostolate has already held several youth rallies within the diocese. These rallies, which have drawn hundreds of young Catholics, feature presentations on the life and faith of Blessed Carlo Acutis, as well as on the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. The next rally is scheduled for January 20 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish, where the first-class relic is expected to be available for veneration.

On Saturday, December 2, Bishop Solis will celebrate a Mass in which he will formally welcome the first-class relic to the diocese. The bishop has encouraged all faithful to make a pilgrimage to the St. Rose of Lima parish to view and venerate the relic. Those who are interested in doing so should contact Fr. Vidal at church@stroseut.org.