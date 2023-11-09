8 Baby names for your little girl that reflect gratitude

With Thanksgiving fast upon us, these monikers are perfect for a little girl born at this time of the year.

In just a few weeks families will be sitting around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving. Some fortunate families may also be celebrating the arrival of a new baby into the family.

For those looking to find a name that reflects not only the time of year, but one of the fundamental qualities we strive to show throughout our lives, here is a selection of names that reflect the essence of gratitude.

Eucharista

Meaning “thanksgiving,” this rare name is derived from the Greek word eucharistia. It directly relates to the central sacrament of the Catholic faith, the Eucharist, which recalls Jesus giving thanks to God during the Last Supper.

Karis

This pretty name is a variation of the Greek word charis, which means grace or gratitude. This moniker reflects the belief in God’s grace which is fundamental to our faith: something we should always show gratitude for.

Thérèse

Although this name doesn’t directly mean “thanks,” in fact it can be translated from its French origins to mean “harvester” or “late summer.” What links this name to gratitude is that it belonged to the beloved French saint St. Thérèse of Lisieux, also known as the “Little Flower,” who was known for her “little way” of performing small acts with great love. Her life exemplified gratitude and simplicity.

Grazia

Similar to Karis, this Italian name means “grace” or “gratitude” and is derived from the Latin word gratia, meaning grace or gratitude. It carries a sense of thankfulness for the grace of God.

Eudocia

This more unusual moniker comes from the Greek meaning “goodwill” or “gratitude.” It reflects the Christian virtue of showing kindness and thankfulness to others.

Anastasia

Meaning “resurrection” or “rebirth,” this name has both Greek and Russian origins. It was also the name of a 3rd-century martyr, St. Anastasia of Sirmium, who was an early Christian martyr known for her unwavering faith. The name reflects the gratitude and joy that come with the belief in Christ’s resurrection.

Charity

This sweet name has British origin as far as being used as a first name. Charity is a virtue highly valued in Christianity and beyond. It represents selfless love and gratitude towards others. It’s a beautiful and meaningful name reflecting these values.

Joy

Joy is a simple yet powerful name that embodies the happiness and gratitude that come from living a life of faith and service. And no doubt your little bundle will bring you endless joy! It is therefore the perfect name for a bay girl born at this time of the year.