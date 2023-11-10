5 Bible verses for when you’re angry with your spouse

These powerful words from Scripture will help bring some serenity if you're feeling exasperated with your husband or wife.

There are times in marriage where your spouse might have made you furious for one reason or another. While sometimes this anger may be fleeting, other times it might fester and build up inside a spouse, causing resentment.

It’s important to nip this anger in the bud so you can try and find some wedded bliss — well, as much as is possible if you’re up to your eyes in work, kids, and keeping on top of the chores!

The Bible verses here provide valuable guidance on how to handle anger within your marriage, promoting patience, forgiveness, and reconciliation. However, don’t be afraid to seek spiritual guidance and support if you find it challenging to manage anger in your marriage.

Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun set on your anger, and do not leave room for the devil.” Ephesians 4:26-27

This quote emphasizes the importance of addressing anger promptly and without allowing it to fester.

“But now you must put them all away: anger, fury, malice, slander, and obscene language out of your mouths.” Colossians 3:8

This verse encourages believers to let go of anger and negative emotions.

Whoever is slow to anger has great understanding, but he who has a hasty temper exalts folly.” Proverbs 14:29

This verse highlights the value of patience and understanding in dealing with anger.

“But I say to you, whoever is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment, and whoever says to his brother, ‘Raqa,’ will be answerable to the Sanhedrin, and whoever says, ‘You fool,’ will be liable to fiery Gehenna. Therefore, if you bring your gift to the altar, and there recall that your brother has anything against you, leave your gift there at the altar, go first and be reconciled with your brother, and then come and offer your gift.” Matthew 5:22-24

This passage emphasizes the importance of reconciliation and resolving conflicts before offering worship to God.

“Know this, my dear brothers: everyone should be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath, for the wrath of a man does not accomplish the righteousness of God.” James 1:19-20

This verse emphasizes the importance of listening and being slow to anger.