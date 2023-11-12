The viral video shows how much love these young men have for their tiny sister, and reminds us of the joys of sibling life.

Teenagers are often associated with being grumpy, demanding, and even selfish. However, this is obviously not the case for all adolescents, as two teen brothers have recently shown us on social media.

Tylen and JJ are two young men who are melting hearts along with their beautiful little sister Serenity. Their mom, Celeste, has been sharing on her TikTok account videos of her sons with her new little daughter, and they can’t get enough of her.

From lying in bed with her, to holding her in their arms, the boys are undeniably in love with their baby sister. And they seem happy to share this with the world.

However, in a more recent post at Halloween, there seemed an extra helping of love for their unwell sister.

The boys came in from school with just one thing on their mind, Serenity. After giving their mother a kiss — it’s also always a delight to see teens showing affection for their moms! — the boys ask for their sister.

Although the little bundle was fast asleep, the brothers couldn’t resist and lifted her out of her bed. They then asked if she could go outside. The mom replied that “she’s not feeling too good.” This only encouraged the boys to cover their sister with even more affection, and an eventual baby-napping to dote on the little girl even more.

It’s understandable that the video of this sibling interaction has gone viral, notching up an incredible 9 million views. Not only is it plain adorable to see siblings caring for each other, but it’s also lovely to see such wholesome and positive interactions being shared on social media.