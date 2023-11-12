Weapons will never lead to peace, Pope says of Holy Land war

Enough! Enough, brothers! ... Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace.

Pope Francis continues to plea with insistence for peace in the Holy Land, urging an end to the conflict while inviting us to continue in hope.

After praying the midday Angelus this November 12, he said:

Our thoughts turn every day to the very serious situation in Israel and in Palestine. I am close to all those who are suffering, Palestinians and Israelis. I embrace them in this dark moment. And I pray for them a lot. May the weapons be stopped: they will never lead to peace, and may the conflict not widen! Enough! Enough, brothers! In Gaza, let the wounded be rescued immediately, let civilians be protected, let far more humanitarian aid be allowed to reach that stricken population. May the hostages be freed, including the elderly and children. Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace. Let us not lose hope: let us pray and work tirelessly so that the sense of humanity may prevail over hardness of heart.

Sudan

As well, the Holy Father mentioned the distressing situation in Sudan.