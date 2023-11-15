With Thanksgiving coming up, we can also focus our attention on how we share our gratitude for our Heavenly Father.

‘Tis the season for showing gratitude. And there are so many ways we share our gratitude for each other, our friends, and for life itself.

However, it’s also important to share that same gratitude to God, and on a daily basis. While many people turn to prayer to share their thanks for all our Heavenly Father has given us, there are some fun ways we can express our gratitude that might appeal to your children, too.

Take a look at these suggestions; they’re certainly a more lighthearted approach. But sometimes it’s rather heartwarming to consider God as a fun heavenly parent who wants to see us celebrate Him with a smile.

Divine doodle diary

Start a gratitude doodle diary, where you draw or sketch little symbols or images representing things you’re thankful for. It could be as simple as a smiley face for joy or a heart for love. Share your artistic expressions with the divine in your quiet moments.

Heavenly Haiku prayers

Craft short haikus as prayers of thanks. Condense your gratitude into a poetic 5-7-5 syllable structure. It’s a unique way to communicate with a touch of artistry. Here’s an example to inspire, although we’re sure you can improve our efforts:

“Sunset paints the sky,Grateful whispers on the breeze,Your love, a warm sea.“

Celestial celebration dance

Pick a day and time to have a spontaneous dance party in your living room as a thank-you gesture to the heavens. Play uplifting music and let loose, expressing your joy and gratitude through dance.

Miracle message in a bottle

Write a note expressing your gratitude for the miracles in your life. Place it in a decorative bottle and symbolically “send” it to the divine by placing the bottle in a special spot or releasing it in a body of water.

Sacred smile stones

Paint small stones with happy faces and positive symbols. These “Sacred Smile Stones” can serve as tangible reminders of the joy and gratitude you feel. Arrange them in a place where you can see them daily, as a cheerful tribute to the divine.