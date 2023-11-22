Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 22 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Cecilia
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pray for peace, pray so much for peace: Pope on Holy Land

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/22/23

Pope Francis reflects on his meeting today with Palestinians and Israelis: "They suffer so much and I heard how they both suffer"

Pope Francis mentioned his meeting this November 22 with Israeli relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and with Palestinians who have relatives imprisoned in Israel.

After the general audience, he urged the faithful not to forget to “persevere in prayer for those who suffer because of wars in so many parts of the world, especially for the dear people of the martyred Ukraine and Israel and Palestine.”

Then he spoke of his meeting.

“They suffer so much and I heard how they both suffer,” he said. “Wars do this, but here we have gone beyond wars, this is not wars, this is terrorism. Please, let’s go forward for peace, pray for peace, pray so much for peace.”

Let the Lord put his hand there, let the Lord help us to solve the problems and not go forward with passions that eventually kill everybody. We pray for the Palestinian people, we pray for the Israeli people, that peace will come.

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican
Read more:“In God’s name, I beg you to stop”: Pope to Israel, Palestine
Tags:
Holy LandPope FrancisWar
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.