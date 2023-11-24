Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 24 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Andrew Dung-Lac and the Martyrs of Vie...
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Phil Rivers and wife welcome 10th child to the family

PHILIP RIVERS

Frederick Breedon | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP

Cerith Gardiner - published on 11/24/23

The former NFL quarterback has announced the birth of his son, and shares thoughts on the miracle of birth.

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany have announced a new addition to their already impressive family.

Little Andrew Joseph — born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 22 inches — arrived on October 30th, according to AL.com. The newborn is surrounded by two older brothers, and seven big sisters: Peter, 13, and Gunner, 15; and Anna, 4, Clare, 8, Rebecca, 10, Sarah,14, Grace, 17, Caroline, 18, and Halle, 21.

While people might think that after so many children Rivers might be feeling accustomed to fatherhood, the doting dad shared:

It’s awesome. Tiffany is awesome. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child. It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”

The little baby will certainly be surrounded by love, but not just from his parents and many siblings — there’s also a doting and large extended Rivers’ family.

As the now head coach of St. Michael Catholic’s freshman football team shared, when he announced he and Tiffany were expecting their 10th child, both his parents come from families of nine children.

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits — or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided.”

And now with Rivers retiring from professional football to coach at St. Michael’s, he’ll no doubt have more time to enjoy watching his own mini-football team grow in faith and love.

phil rivers
Read more:Philip Rivers continues to inspire off the field by taking students to a shrine
CHRIS O'DONNELL'S FAMILY
Read more:9 Celebrities inspired by their large families
Tags:
Catholic LifestyleFamilySports
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.