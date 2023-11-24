Phil Rivers and wife welcome 10th child to the family

The former NFL quarterback has announced the birth of his son, and shares thoughts on the miracle of birth.

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany have announced a new addition to their already impressive family.

Little Andrew Joseph — born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 22 inches — arrived on October 30th, according to AL.com. The newborn is surrounded by two older brothers, and seven big sisters: Peter, 13, and Gunner, 15; and Anna, 4, Clare, 8, Rebecca, 10, Sarah,14, Grace, 17, Caroline, 18, and Halle, 21.

While people might think that after so many children Rivers might be feeling accustomed to fatherhood, the doting dad shared:

It’s awesome. Tiffany is awesome. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child. It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”

The little baby will certainly be surrounded by love, but not just from his parents and many siblings — there’s also a doting and large extended Rivers’ family.

As the now head coach of St. Michael Catholic’s freshman football team shared, when he announced he and Tiffany were expecting their 10th child, both his parents come from families of nine children.

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits — or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided.”

And now with Rivers retiring from professional football to coach at St. Michael’s, he’ll no doubt have more time to enjoy watching his own mini-football team grow in faith and love.