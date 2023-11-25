The Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, traveled to South Korea in celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Asian nation and the Holy See. The three day visit, from November 21-23, included meetings with national leaders and a speech at a symposium.
Vatican celebrates 60 years of relations with South Korea
published on 11/25/23
