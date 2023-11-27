3 Reasons Catholic men should go on retreats

Rooted in centuries of contemplative practice, retreats offer a separate time and space that invites introspection and connection with the divine.

In the 2,000-year tapestry of Catholic tradition, spiritual retreats have played a pivotal role in nurturing the spiritual journey of the faithful. Rooted in centuries of contemplative practice (from the Desert Fathers, through the great mystics of the Baroque, arriving at the great contemporary spiritual writers), retreats offer a separate time and space that invites introspection and connection with the divine.

It is important that men from every walk of life (whether married or single, young or old, professionals or students) look for solace and purpose by embarking on retreats. Today, perhaps more than ever, it is important we step back from the hustle and bustle of daily life and reflect on our journey of faith.

A sanctuary for reflection

Retreats provide a unique opportunity for men to step away from the noise of everyday life, offering a dedicated time and space for much needed introspection – or even just some mandatory rest.

In the tranquility and silence of this designated haven, individuals can assess their spiritual path, fostering a deeper connection with God and their own personal, unique calling. This distance from the demands of the world allows for a genuine examination of conscience, enabling men to evaluate their choices and align them with a life lived in virtue.

Practical Advice:

When planning a retreat, set aside dedicated time for personal reflection. Some retreats are packed with group activities. Bring a journal to jot down thoughts, prayers, and insights. Consider incorporating a guided reflection, personal devotions, or spiritual exercises to enhance the experience.

Safe harbor for spiritual growth

In the safe harbor of a retreat, men can navigate the storms of life (past and present) with a renewed sense of purpose found in prayer, contemplation, silence, and solitude. Stepping away from the distractions of the secular world, participants can see themselves (and their lives) under a new light by engaging in prayer, reading the Scriptures, and participating in the sacraments. This focused environment fosters spiritual growth, providing the tools men need to deepen their relationship with God and fortify their commitment to living a virtuous life.

Practical Advice:

Choose a retreat that aligns with your current spiritual needs. Try not to follow current trends just because. Instead, consider seeking guidance from a spiritual director to tailor the experience to your personal journey.

Fellowship and brotherhood

Retreats offer an opportunity for men to forge strong bonds with like-minded individuals on the same spiritual quest. This communitarian, ecclesial aspect of the retreat experience is of utmost importance – especially in our often isolating routines. Shared experiences and communal prayer create a sense of brotherhood, providing much needed support and encouragement. This fellowship extends beyond the retreat, fostering a community that strengthens one’s faith journey.

Practical Advice:

Engage actively with fellow retreatants when recommended and possible. Participate in group activities, discussions, and liturgical celebrations. Exchange contact information to maintain connections after the retreat, cultivating ongoing spiritual support.