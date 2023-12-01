The pontiff welcomed the Celtic Football Club from Glasgow and shared some meaningful insights into the world of soccer and sport in general.

Despite being under the weather, Pope Francis welcomed Glasgow’s Celtic Football Club before Wednesday’s general audience. Unfortunately, due to his cold, he wasn’t able to speak as much as he wished. However, what he did say was not only pertinent to the club, it is sage advice for sports’ lovers everywhere.

The Scottish club had just participated in the Champions League the day before, and sadly lost against the home club, Lazio. Although suffering from the defeat the day before, the team seemed delighted to have the opportunity to meet Pope Francis.

While the team presented the pope — an ardent soccer fan — with their football jersey and the Celtic cross, the 86-year-old pontiff shared some very important advice, as shared by the Spanish news outlet Cope:

What matters most is the example you set, both winning and losing, on and off the field.”