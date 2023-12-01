Are you a woman looking for a great read during Advent? Then I’d like to recommend a wonderful book by the British author Caryll Houselander called The Reed of God. It will bring you closer to Mary’s humanity as we approach the Nativity of Jesus. Watch the video above to learn more!
‘Reed of God’ brings you closer to Mary for Advent (Video)
Caroline Fischer - published on 12/01/23
Read more:5 Great books for Advent
Support Aleteia!
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?
Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.
Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!
Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.
Support Aleteia with a gift today!
Daily prayer
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.