Saint of the Day: Sts. Edmund Campion and Robert Southwell
‘Reed of God’ brings you closer to Mary for Advent (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 12/01/23

Though published in 1944, this book by Caryll Houselander is as beautiful and powerful as ever. It makes a great Advent read for women (and men)!

Are you a woman looking for a great read during Advent? Then I’d like to recommend a wonderful book by the British author Caryll Houselander called The Reed of God. It will bring you closer to Mary’s humanity as we approach the Nativity of Jesus. Watch the video above to learn more!

AdventBooksVirgin Mary
