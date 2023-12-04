A young British schoolboy's dramatic reaction to his part in the Nativity has gone viral.

With Advent well and truly under way, those all-important school Nativity plays will soon be upon us.

If you think back to your own plays as a child, you’ll remember the excitement at discovering the role you’d be undertaking in one of the most wonderful pieces of theater you’d perform at school. (Personally that coveted role of the Virgin Mary always eluded me, much to my great disappointment!)

While performances in the past might have had a smaller cast, with remaining students performing a choir, these days, the Nativity play — certainly in England — offers each child an opportunity to have a part in this most wondrous of Christmas occasions.

An unlikely role

This was just the case for a little boy called Milo Joyce. The big reveal of his starring role to his mother in the car after school has gone viral, and when you see it, you’ll understand why.

Now the role might not be one you’ve previously heard of before. However, young Milo seemed genuinely overjoyed by his part in the play, and his mother seemed rather impressed, too.

We won’t give away what role the young British schoolboy managed to obtain, but let’s just say it’s a little surprising and imaginative.

One thing you will notice is that Milo seems to take a boyish delight in a certain uncharitable act he must perform as part of this role. We’re thinking that he has the makings of a genuine Method actor and is already taking a deep dive into his part.

In any case, he’s clearly highly capable of putting himself inside the Nativity story. No doubt St. Ignatius — the founder of the Jesuits — would be impressed. Could this be a sign that young Milo might join a certain religious order in the years to come?