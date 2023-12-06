Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Nicholas of Myra
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born during Advent

Cerith Gardiner - published on 12/06/23

These pairings of names are not only pretty, they also reflect the festive season perfectly.

While Advent is the moment in the year when we await the coming of Jesus Christ, for some parents, it may signal the time they welcome their own little newborn.

To celebrate such a beautiful occasion at such an important time, we have created a list of Advent-related paired names that would be the perfect choice for any little girl born in December.

You’ll notice that these pairings are sometimes a little unusual, but nonetheless capture the joy and spirit of Advent and a new life.

Natalia Joy

Natalia derives from the Latin word natalis, meaning birth. It perfectly captures the essence of the season and brings joy to the celebration of the baby’s birth.

Seraphina Grace

Seraphina invokes images of heavenly beings, and Grace reflects the divine favor associated with the Advent season. Together, they create a name that exudes celestial elegance.

Stella Hope

Stella means star in Latin, symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Magi. Hope encapsulates the anticipation and optimism of Advent, making this name a shining choice.

Aurelia Faith

Aurelia is derived from the Latin word for golden, reminiscent of the warm, golden glow associated with the Christmas season. Paired with Faith, it radiates trust and belief.

Celestia Noelle

Celestia refers to the heavens, emphasizing the divine nature of Christmas. Noelle means Christmas in French, adding a festive touch that resonates with the Advent season.

Clara Emmanuel

Clara means clear and bright, reflecting the purity of the Christmas story. Emmanuel translates to “God is with us” in Hebrew, underscoring the divine presence during Advent.

Gloria Felicity

Gloria signifies glory and praise, echoing the angelic proclamation of “Glory to God in the highest.” Felicity means happiness, making this name a jubilant celebration of the season.

Lucia Adventa

Lucia means light, representing the metaphorical light of Christ that Advent brings. Adventa is a playful twist on Advent, creating a unique and meaningful combination.

