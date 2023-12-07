6 Short Bible quotes if you’re lonely at Christmas

These words from Scripture can offer some comfort and reassurance if you're feeling alone during the festive season.

Many people will understand just how hard Christmas can be for some people. While it is meant to be a season of joy and hope, for some it can emphasize their loneliness.

Whether you’ve lost loved ones or can’t get to be with them for practical reasons, it’s important to remember that you’re never alone.

These quotes from the Bible highlight themes of God’s presence, comfort, support, and peace, which can be particularly consoling if you’re feeling all alone:

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

This quote from Isaiah 41:10 reassures us that, even in moments of loneliness, God is present, offering strength and support.

The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

Taken from Psalm 34:18, this verse highlights God’s closeness to those who are feeling brokenhearted, providing solace and rescue.

Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.”

In Matthew 11:28, Jesus invites those who are weary or burdened to find comfort and rest in Him, offering a sense of relief and peace.

I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

From John 8:12, this quote emphasizes that through faith in Christ, even in lonely times, we can find guidance and illumination.

Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.”

Found in Deuteronomy 31:6, this verse reassures us of God’s constant presence and faithfulness, even in the face of loneliness.

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”

Jesus speaks these words in John 14:27, offering a unique and enduring peace that transcends worldly circumstances, providing comfort during lonely moments.