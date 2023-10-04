Mark Wahlberg’s devotion to Virgin Mary generates discussion

In a short clip shared on social media, the actor is seen praying to the Blessed Mother, and it leads to some interesting comments!

Mark Wahlberg is more than happy to share his deep faith in a bid to inspire others. And in conjunction with the app Hallow, the Father Stu actor has been encouraging his fans on social media to “stay prayed up.”

Wahlberg’s latest post shows him kneeling in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary, deep in prayer. As he ends his prayers he turns to the camera and repeats his advice to “stay prayed up.”

While the video is lovely to see, as it encourages others to turn to prayer, many of the comments that followed the post were very inspiring.