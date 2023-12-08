Priest reveals 3 things he carries with him at all times

Fr. David Michael Moses shares a few surprising details about life as a parish priest.

One aspect of Fr. David Michael Moses’ mission is to use social media as a means to spread the joys of his faith, and to teach us a little more about it, too.

Recently the priest took to social media to share a short video about the three things he never leaves the house without.

While you might naturally think that a priest would perhaps have some rosary beads always at hand, or maybe a pocket-sized Bible, Fr. David Michael shares the three essentials that allow him to do his work whenever and wherever he is.

We won’t give it away — but take the time to try and think of what they might be before you click on his video. To give you a few clues, one is something you cannot place your hands on, and another is one you probably always have on you, too!