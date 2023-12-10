Edoardo Santini has shared on social media that he has taken the decision "to become, God willing, a priest."

At 21 years of age Edoardo Santini has taken the decision to leave behind his promising career as a model to join a seminary in the hope of becoming a priest.

The move may come as a surprise, considering Santini won a national competition in 2019 that led him to be dubbed “Italy’s most handsome man.” With his good looks and engaging personality he seemed to be destined for a life of celebrity. However, God has other plans for the young man.

He shared his exciting news on social media in a video that explained how he was taking the path “to become, God willing, a priest.”

His decision was partly helped by the people who have been “showing me what it means to ‘be Church,’ have given me the strength to investigate this question that I had been carrying around since I was little.” A question he “didn’t delve into because of fear.”