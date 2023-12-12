The devout pair of actors shared a message on social media with a surprise twist.

This year saw actors Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie combine forces with the Hallow App to try and get people “prayed up.”

In some of his many posts, you’ll often see Wahlberg outside a church on Sundays encouraging his fans to turn to prayer. After a short prayer, a sign of the cross, he shares his regular message of “stay prayed up.”

And, as usual, the dad of four posted his Sunday message on the weekend. This time, however, the Father Stu actor was accompanied by Jonathan Roumie, the actor playing Jesus Christ in The Chosen.

If you take a look at the video you’ll see that while the pair prayed, Roumie borrowed a little line from Wahlberg that led him to declare the move as a “miracle.”

Although at first sight you might not see the relevance of such an interaction, the lighthearted moment is wonderful in showing the actors’ many fans that prayer can be a shared occasion that can bring joy and even a little humor. And of course, it’s good to “stay prayed up.”