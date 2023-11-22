Liam Neeson hopes to help people “grow deeper in our faith”

The Irish actor has joined Hallow to read some of the works of C.S. Lewis for an Advent and Christmas challenge.

The dulcet tones of action hero Liam Neeson are unmistakable among movie fans. But now the Hollywood heavyweight from Northern Ireland is lending his voice to a very worthy cause: the new Advent and Christmas challenge from the Hallow app, the Catholic prayer app that has even hit the Top 10 on the App Store.

In a recent announcement, Neeson spoke to The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie about the new challenge and the hopes he has for the listeners.

The 71-year-old will be joining Roumie and Sr. Miriam James Heidland, SOLT, throughout the four-week Advent period to guide listeners in their daily prayers. There will be reflections based on different works of the devout Catholic C.S. Lewis, including The Four Loves, Mere Christianity, and The Great Divorce.

In a video released recently, Roumie interviewed Neeson, who shared: “This is something I’m really excited to share with people.” He went on to explain that he’ll be sharing meditations mainly from C.S. Lewis, who was also from Northern Ireland.

He also pointed out:

The content is pretty incredible. There is everything from growing in faith to what it means to love, to how we’re called to learn to let go.”

An Advent of hope

While in previous years Neeson has been open about the fact that he questions the Catholic faith (and has even created some controversy with some of his beliefs), he has shared how he admires it. And now he hopes that the challenge will “help us to really grow deeper in our faith this holiday season” as well as to “help guide folks through some beautiful meditations.”

Roumie asked his fellow actor: “When you were narrating the meditation, did you find joy and peace as you prayed it?” To which Neeson responded how important it is to absorb the prayer, that it doesn’t happen after saying it one time. In fact, he explained: “The more you repeat it the deeper you go into it and the more profound the message is.”

The actor, who lost his beloved wife in 2009, also hopes the daily guide will help give people “a little more hope and peace in their lives.”And who knows, perhaps Neeson will follow in the footsteps of The Chosen actors who shared how their faith was strengthened by taking part in a faith-based project.