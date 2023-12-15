8 Angel-inspired names for a boy born around Christmas

Here's a selection of beautiful names that would be perfect for your own little cherub.

As one of the most popular Christmas hymns, O Come, All Ye Faithful, would proclaim:

O sing choirs of angels, sing in exultation!”

It therefore only seems right that an angelic name would be perfect for any little baby boy born around the Christmas season. And choosing an angel-inspired name could not only add a touch of celestial charm to your baby boy’s identity, but also infuse his life with positive qualities associated with these divine beings.

Take a look at these meaningful monikers for a little heavenly inspiration. The first three come from scripture and the others certainly sound angelic! (The “El” at the end of each of the names signifies “from God”.)

Gabriel

Meaning: “God is my strength.”

Angelic Association: Archangel Gabriel is often considered the messenger angel. In the Bible, Gabriel appeared to announce the births of John the Baptist and Jesus Christ. Choosing Gabriel could symbolize divine strength and communication.

Michael

Meaning: “Who is like God?”

Angelic Association: Archangel Michael is a powerful angel known for leading the heavenly armies. His name implies a rhetorical question emphasizing God’s unmatched strength. Michael can be a strong and protective name for a baby boy.

Raphael

Meaning: “God heals” or “God has healed.”

Angelical Association: Archangel Raphael is associated with healing and guidance. In the Book of Tobit, Raphael helps Tobit and Sarah. Naming your baby Raphael might symbolize a wish for health and divine guidance.

Uriel

Meaning: “God is my light.”

To some, the name Uriel is associated with wisdom and enlightenment. The name Uriel can be chosen to signify the wish for divine illumination and insight for the newborn.

Seraphiel

Meaning: “Burning one with God.”

The name Seraphiel suggests an association with the highest choir of angels, the Seraphim. Choosing Seraphiel could symbolize a desire for the baby to be surrounded by the purest divine love.

Zadkiel

Meaning: “Righteousness of God.”

Some link the name Zadkiel to mercy and forgiveness. Naming your baby Zadkiel might express the hope for a compassionate and forgiving nature in the child.

Ariel

Meaning: “Lion of God” or “Altar.”

Ariel would imply a close connection to nature. The name Ariel could evoke a sense of divine guardianship for the newborn. There is also a literary association, as Shakespeare drew upon the name for his play The Tempest.

Jophiel

Meaning: “Beauty of God.”

The name Jophiel is often associated with beauty, creativity, and illumination. Naming your baby Jophiel could symbolize a wish for a life filled with inner and outer beauty.

Angelo

Meaning: “Messenger of God.”

This name, of course, requires little explanation. The name Angelo would certainly signify to the world that his parents knew he was heaven-sent!